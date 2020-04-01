Van Persie lauds Liverpool’s ‘footballing philosophy’ and slams United’s ‘marketing motives’

Robin van Persie has told Manchester United they should take a leaf out of Liverpool’s book…

Since Jurgen Klopp took charge at Anfield in October 2015, the Reds have spent vastly less money than United, but have won the Champions League and will win the Premier League when this term recommences.

United have got worse season by season, almost, and now regard a top four finish as a successful campaign, despite the plethora of star names who have arrived.

Van Persie told So Foot: “If you compare it to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp was appointed and players were selected who fit in with the football philosophy, not from marketing motives.

“They built the club on a coach’s sporting project. At Manchester United they gamble on star names like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

“That’s one way. It is risky. If such a player gets injured or does not fit, the whole team is vulnerable.

“While having a philosophy like Liverpool and not Manchester United creates enormous collective power. The challenge for Manchester United is to see if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can successfully establish a philosophy of his own.”

So good was Liverpool’s early business under Klopp that in 2019 we didn’t bring in any first-team players…

Under the German, we have signed Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Fabinho Virgil van Dijk and Alisson – six players who are now recognised as one of the best two or three, or the best, in their respective positions, on the planet.

On top of those, we’ve brought in the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita – midfielders who’ve helped us reach the heights we’re currently at.

The longer United’s struggles last, the better for us. With Manchester City banned from Europe for two years, they may also experience a downturn, that could hopefully enable us a period of domination.