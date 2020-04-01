(Video) What happened when Oxlade-Chamberlain played golf in his garden…

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain insisted Perrie Edwards stood outside in the rain so she could film him playing golf yesterday!

The pair are currently cooped up in isolation, like the rest of us – but are keeping the public entertained with various Instagram clips for our amusement.

The one of them dancing up the stairs was especially good…

And it seems our brilliant midfielder is a half-decent golfer as well – if these chips into the garden netting are anything to go by.

We’re just glad he didn’t take out any windows!