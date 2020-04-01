World’s 50 Best Teenagers Named; Harvey Elliott in 17th amongst three Liverpool starlets included

There’s a mighty long piece in Goal today, which ranks the 50 best teenagers on the planet right now.

Impressively, three Liverpool prodigies make the grade: Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana Hoever and Harvey Elliott.

With three inductees, no club on the planet has more players in the top 50 than Liverpool – a testament to the brilliant talent Jurgen Klopp is bringing through.

Goal name Hoever in 32nd, just ahead of Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour, Jones at #27 and Elliott in 17th!

This term, Jones announced himself to the country with a wondergoal in the FA Cup v Everton, while Elliott’s stellar cup performances, aged just 16, were impossible to ignore.

Hoever has actually been overtaken by Neco Williams in the pursuit of our backup right-back spot, so he’ll have to get back to work and make sure his progression doesn’t stagnate.

In first place is Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who scored a Champions League hat-trick this season – just ahead of Ansu Fati and Mason Greenwood.

Hopefully in the coming years Elliott might prove he’s the best of the lot!