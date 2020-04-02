De Bruyne says season ‘must’ end early to ‘avoid problems next year,’ after Kane makes similarly irritating comments

It’s funny how players from teams who’ll benefit most from a voided season seem so keen to talk about how 2019/20 should be abandoned…

Harry Kane went big earlier in the week, in comments we’d almost describe as farcically self-centred and now Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has followed him in.

The Belgian, easily the best player in the Premier League this season discounting Reds, thinks we should stop this term so as to not mess up the next one.

“I have no idea if we are going to play again,” he told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, cited in Sky Sports. “Just like here, in England they want to wait as long as possible before making a decision.

“But as a footballer, it’s not that clear cut. If you do nothing for six weeks, normally you need a pre-season of three to four weeks. If we restart immediately, everyone will be in the treatment room after a couple of games.

“That’s clearly not the intention. But there is a lot of money involved and I think that waiting too long to make a decision could cause problems for next season.

“It is not that we have a very long summer break and can just shove everything closer together. It would be a shame to stop early after such a good season, but if it avoids problems next year, it must be done.”

De Bruyne doesn’t mention if he wants the season voided or simply cancelled with Liverpool announced champions, as has happened today in the player’s native Belgium with Club Brugge…

But his sentiment is pretty clear, although it makes no sense whatsoever. Why worry about a season that doesn’t yet exist when we’re 3/4 through this one?

Football has no definitive end point. It goes on forever. So why abandon eight months of football when we can simply start it again when it is safe to do so?

If you void this season, and coronavirus continues or comes back at the end of this year, we’ll have to void 2020/21 as well.