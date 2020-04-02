Huge news in Belgium as season cancelled and Club Brugge named champions

There’s a big update from Europe today which could possibly begin a trend in regards to what will happen to football this season.

Belgium have officially cancelled the rest of the campaign and declared leaders Club Brugge as champions – with the second placed team qualifying for the Champions League…

Club Brugge were 15 points clear at the top, with one game to play – although in Belgium – there is a play-off to decide the champions – so effectively, that is what’s been cancelled.

Rory Smith explains the situation on Twitter:

Belgium becomes the first European league (I think) to make a decision: rest of the season cancelled, and effectively the most recent standings declared final. So Club Brugge are champions, and Gent go into the CL as runners-up. Relegation still to be decided. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) April 2, 2020

Where it may be more significant for everyone else is that they're not annulling, which I suspect is because Uefa has kind of hinted that countries that void may not be able to have CL/EL representation next season if other countries do resolve the season. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) April 2, 2020

As Smith points out, it’s crucial that the season hasn’t been annulled – with UEFA threatening to ban countries which do so from Europe – meaning that however the Premier League decides to finish, Liverpool will be champions.

This is the most concrete news we’ve had in a while on the subject. As Reds, we’d much prefer the campaign was played out to a finish, to avoid the asterisk next to title no.19 – but in these desperate times – we accept some concessions must be made.