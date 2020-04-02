Latest PL plan emerges for season’s completion with 3 games played per week

The latest Premier League plan for completing the season is for games to be played in June – with teams taking the field either two or three times per week to complete the nine fixtures every top flight side has left.

This is according to journalist Sam Lee of the Athletic, who made the claim while sharing his article on Manchester City’s UEFA appeal – which is oddly going to take place via video conference call.

City hope to hold their CAS appeal via video conference call in May/June. And.. Latest PL plans are to finish season in June, 2/3 games per week. CL plan to resume in July, with final on August 8. 2020-21 season starting on time. (FWIW I can’t see it) https://t.co/FVsrfhLJdI — Sam Lee (@SamLee) April 2, 2020

Lee suggests though the June dates seem ambitious, although in truth – nobody is really in a position to know exactly how long the COVID-19 pandemic will keep the country in lockdown.

Of course, even when the coronavirus begins to stop spreading, isolation measures will still be needed for perhaps a months to ensure it doesn’t immediately read its head.

For this reason, playing games behind closed doors seems like the only reasonable possibility – which although a big shame for the fans – will at least see us confirmed as champions.