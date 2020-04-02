Raheem Sterling to Liverpool stories cleared up by James Pearce

Perhaps it’s because there is no football to write about right now – and maybe the lack of any news regarding the season’s resumption is sending everybody a little crazy – but the Raheem Sterling to Liverpool stories were still nonsensical when they surfaced earlier this week!

James Pearce of the Athletic had about as much time for the rumour as we did, writing, ‘that there’s more chance of Lord Lucan riding into Anfield on Shergar than Sterling returning to Liverpool any time soon. It’s a non-starter on every possible level.’

The journalist mentions Sterling’s absurd wages, the fact Manchester City wouldn’t sell to us and moreover, that while the winger is good, he’s not an upgrade on Sadio Mane – who is NOT leaving – as evidence.

Of all the players in the Premier League, we can’t think of many more unlikely to arrive at Liverpool, given the bad blood between ourselves and the Englishman, in fact.

Sterling has done well at City and won the trophies he left us to secure. Fair play. But it’s Liverpool’s time now and we’re going to achieve greatness without him.

We don’t need him, his agents or his attitude back at our club!