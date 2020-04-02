Suarez’s former team-mate says striker was happier at Liverpool than Barcelona

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique reckons that despite his success at Barcelona, Luis Suarez was actually happier at Liverpool – largely because of our fanbase in comparison to the boring, stroppy Nou Camp crowd.

The Uruguayan left Anfield in 2014, after coming so close to guiding us to the Premier League title – and upon his exit – our fortunes turned and Brendan Rodgers eventually lost his job.

That turned out to be a blessing in disguise, of course – as it enabled us to appoint Jurgen Klopp – and the rest, as they say, is history!

“I believe if you ask for example, Suarez, obviously in Barcelona he is playing with the best player in history, Messi, and winning things as well. But if you ask him about where he enjoyed more as a player playing and I am sorry it was in Anfield with Liverpool,” Enrique told a podcast on The Anfield Wrap, cited by teamTALK.

“Then you go to Barcelona. I went to see him [Suarez] play against Juventus a few years ago. I remember them singing “Messi, Messi” maybe twice in 90 minutes and you think wow in Liverpool they sing about Robertson, van Dijk, Alisson, Klopp.”

At his peak, we’d suggest Suarez is the most talented player we’ve had at Liverpool during the Premier League era – Steven Gerrard included.

He could do literally everything and produced moments of magic every week – especially during the 2013/14 campaign.

But his heart was never really with us, and the manner in which he behaved in the Champions League semi-final last season against us showed his colours.

He spent two matches diving, cheating and trying to get our players sent off – and he celebrated wildly when he scored in the first-leg – so winning that match felt even better!