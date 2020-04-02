Van Dijk explains the intensity of home training so LFC ‘can kick on when it starts again’

Virgil van Dijk has explained how tough ‘home training sessions’ are being scheduled throughout the week on alternate days so as to maximise the players’ fitness upon football’s return.

The players are currently isolated at their homes with Melwood closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 got worse in the UK and the country went on lockdown…

There is no way of knowing right now how long it’ll last, but van Dijk says the team is making sure it’s fully prepared for whenever that might be.

“The fitness department tried to set up some sessions that we can all do together through video call and I think that’s a good idea, to stick together again and see each other – see all of each other again,” he said, reported in Goal.

“Apart from that you just do your running and try to do at least something every day.

“Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday we do a harder session to give your body what it needs because it can go quickly if you don’t do anything for quite a while.

“You have to be smart and you have to do the right things to keep your body on a certain level that you can kick on when it starts again.”

For us, we hope the Premier League can resume in June – as May is probably unrealistic given the rise of the pandemic in the past few days…

But playing football behind closed doors in June is a possibility.

There was a not long ago when we were debating whether we’d prefer to win the title at Anfield or Goodison Park – with tickets on the secondary market going for over £1,000.

But now, watching Jordan Henderson lift the trophy from our sofas, without being able to go out afterwards an celebrate – will do us just fine!