(Video) Ox admits Trent is a better shooter than him in hilarious Q&A

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is doing a fantastic job of keeping us entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Liverpool midfielder is on social media nearly every day posting great videos and interacting with fans.
Today, he’s answered a number of questions about his team-mates – declaring that although it kills him – Trent Alexander-Arnold is the superior shooter!
In fairness, both of them have a ferocious long-range shot and we’d suggest are our two most dangerous players from outside of the box.
Ox also discusses how everyone is currently on the PlayStation 24/7 and that Trent is poor – which will no doubt rile our highly competitive right-back!
Ox: “We always have a competition in training and I don't know why but he always beats me. It's doing my head in. He's got a strike on him." 👀
— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 1, 2020
So @Alex_OxChambo had some interesting answers on his Q & A yesterday 👀🤣
Full version over on The Facebook 👉 https://t.co/SfpskFgEJ7 pic.twitter.com/qjwPX3s6dl
— The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 2, 2020
