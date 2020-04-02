(Video) Ox admits Trent is a better shooter than him in hilarious Q&A

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is doing a fantastic job of keeping us entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liverpool midfielder is on social media nearly every day posting great videos and interacting with fans.

Today, he’s answered a number of questions about his team-mates – declaring that although it kills him – Trent Alexander-Arnold is the superior shooter!

In fairness, both of them have a ferocious long-range shot and we’d suggest are our two most dangerous players from outside of the box.

Ox also discusses how everyone is currently on the PlayStation 24/7 and that Trent is poor – which will no doubt rile our highly competitive right-back!

Ox: “We always have a competition in training and I don't know why but he always beats me. It's doing my head in. He's got a strike on him." 👀 pic.twitter.com/qZGwPHJFSZ — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 1, 2020