(Video) Ox admits Trent is a better shooter than him in hilarious Q&A

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is doing a fantastic job of keeping us entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liverpool midfielder is on social media nearly every day posting great videos and interacting with fans.

Today, he’s answered a number of questions about his team-mates – declaring that although it kills him – Trent Alexander-Arnold is the superior shooter!

In fairness, both of them have a ferocious long-range shot and we’d suggest are our two most dangerous players from outside of the box.

Ox also discusses how everyone is currently on the PlayStation 24/7 and that Trent is poor – which will no doubt rile our highly competitive right-back!

