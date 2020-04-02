(Video) There’s a 17-minute Trent Alexander-Arnold documentary on YouTube, Reds…

We imagine you’ll be scouring the internet and the TV for new things to watch amid this current lockdown, and Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided you a surefire winner today.

Rubi Deschamps interviews the right-back about everything – football, his childhood, his ambitions and who he really is. She does a great job, actually.

We’ve embedded the short film and you can watch it below.

You also hear from our former Academy scouts who mention how ruthlessly competitive the Scouser was as a youngster – as well as his raw athleticism.

Check it out below and tell your friends!