Ex-Chelsea defender makes absurd comment on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair has given an interview in which he’s described Chelsea youngster Reece James as having ‘more to his game’ than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent has played in the past two Champions League Finals, pocketing Cristiano Ronaldo in one and winning the other – while James has made the grand total of 17 Premier League appearances – and is just one year younger than Liverpool’s world-class Scouser.

The comments are so ridiculous they’re bordering on offensive, in all honesty.

“Defensively, Reece James is a better defender than Alexander-Arnold at the moment. But it is hard to find a full-back that produces as many assists in Europe than Trent does for Liverpool,” he told the Standard.