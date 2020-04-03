(Images) Another Nike LFC Kit leak circles internet – and it’s not great…

We’re pretty sure this is quite a reliable leak, because it originated from Footy Headlines, who always get new kits first.

The image below is being circled on Twitter, and in all honesty, we’re not big fans!

It shows the possible away kit for next season, whenever that is, under the Nike branding. The colour for us is a little garish and it looks more like a training top.

Often these strips look better in real life and we cannot guarantee this is going to be the exact strip, either.

Of course, we’re more worried about the red shirt! New Balance provided us with a beauty for this season and Nike have to follow in their footsteps.