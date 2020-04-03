Jordan Henderson sorting a multimillion Premier League COVID-19 fund for the NHS

Here’s to you, Jordan Henderson…

Liverpool’s captain is leading the Premier League in organising a multi-million pound fund for the NHS, reports the Times.

The country is currently in lockdown and football is suspended, with multiple conversations surrounding potential wage cuts and the futures of non-playing staff at all clubs.

Over the past few days, Henderson has been ringing top flight captains in order to sort out donations from the 20 PL clubs’ playing staff to the NHS.

It’s important to note that Hendo was working on this before Health Secretary Matt Hancock criticised PL stars for not helping their clubs via voluntarily pay-cuts – despite the work multiple players have been doing in the communities already.

It’s no surprise he didn’t criticise the billionaire owners like Spurs owner Joe Lewis, of course.

Hendo has perhaps been the best player in the country this term, and will lift the PL trophy when football resumes.

But this might be his most impressive act of the 2019/20.

We couldn’t be prouder of him,