Latest PL meeting: Commitment to finishing 2019/20; May return off table; Wage deductions set for discussion

The Premier League met again today to discuss the current state of play during the COVID-19 pandemic, EOTK understands.

Football was initially suspended until the end of April, but there’s a large acceptance that there is no way the PL will resume in May amidst the increasing death toll.

There is still a commitment to finishing 2019/20, but there are no concrete plans in regards to how or when this will happen.

Player wage cuts of up to 30% were also put on the table and will be discussed with squads in the coming week – although the Times reported Jordan Henderson is already organising a mass donation to the NHS from all top flight players so perhaps they’d rather take their own initiatives.

The Premier League donated £20m today to NHS causes, although the fee from the players themselves will likely dwarf this.

The current priority is spreading the importance of social distancing, hand washing and isolation to the public. Until we get this right and the pandemic stops rising, football is off the table.