Martin Tyler criticises Anfield since completion of Main Stand

Liverpool fans have an uneasy relationship with Martin Tyler – and rightly so.

The veteran commentator has been called out on countless times for weird explanations of our games, which often seem very biased.

Time and time again, Liverpool produce a moment of greatness at the death and Tyler, deflated, tries to peddle a ‘Lucky Reds’ rhetoric.

Tyler has today explained how he preferred commentating at Anfield before the New Main Stand was unveiled, as it’s messed up his seat!

“It is no exaggeration to say that the Anfield gantry which served television broadcasters for decades was the best in the world in my experience,” he told Sky Sports.

“Built into the roof of the old Main Stand it was a perfect viewing point and with the fans below, the feeling of involvement was total.

“The recent construction of the Centenary Stand changed all that. Of course it is change for the better for Liverpool Football Club, who can now accommodate large crowds, but not for commentators.

“Unfortunately, there is not space for commentators to sit alongside the cameras which is in itself a difficulty. You at home are watching the match from a different angle to we broadcasters. It is the same at Chelsea and Wembley.

“It is only 10 years or so since the club were exploring the possibility of a move to a new home.

“Instead they have invested in the evolution and development of Anfield. You don’t have to be a fan of the club to say well done for that.”

You can see in the last line, when Tyler says ‘you don’t have to be a fan,’ that he definitely isn’t!

There was a time last term when he produced a great piece of commentary on Mo Salah’s wondergoal v Chelsea, but we haven’t heard it since.

For us, Peter Drury is the best in the business – and we really hope Sky Sports snap him up. Clive Tydsley is pretty good, too.

Tyler has had some great moments in the Premier League, and he was once a master of his art, but we cannot bear listening to him on Liverpool games anymore.