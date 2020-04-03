PL chiefs desperate to finish season for financial reasons discuss playing games in China

There’s a fair amount of irony in the suggestion of finishing the Premier League season in China, isn’t there?

But that’s what apparently circled in conversations between top Premier League execs, according to the Athletic.

David Ornstein writes that most Premier League clubs are desperate to finish the campaign, largely because of the £750m-odd in TV payments that would be sent back to the likes of Sky and BT – and there are increasingly bogus ideas regarding the completion of the season as a result.

As Liverpool fans, we’re desperate for 2019/20 to finish as well, but not at the cost of the competition’s integrity.

We’d probably prefer the season cancelled early and Liverpool named champions, as has happened in Belgium with Club Brugge (who had a 15 point lead), than the PL being whored around the world to finish.

It obviously needs to be played in England, or not at all. Hopefully mid-summer will provide us with better times and an opportunity to get back on the field – albeit with games played behind closed doors.