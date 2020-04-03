UEFA write to 55 member states telling them to finish season – ‘We are confident football can restart in months to come’

UEFA has penned an open letter to its 55 member states which effectively rules out the possibility of a null and void campaign.

They say that football can get going again in a few months and that it’s of paramount importance that this season is decided ‘on the field’.

They also state that they are doing everything in their power to ensure football returns safely and that every solution will be considered.

“It is of paramount importance that even a disruptive event like this epidemic does not prevent our competitions from being decided on the field, in accordance with their rules and that all sporting titles are awarded on the basis of results,” it states, cited by Sky Sports.

“As responsible leaders in our sport, this is what we must ensure, until the last possibility exists and whilst planning, operational and regulatory solutions are available.

“We are confident that football can restart in the months to come – with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities – and believe that any decision of abandoning domestic competitions is, at this stage, premature and not justified.”

What’s more, there’s also an article in the Independent by Miguel Delaney which says there is now a movement among Premier League clubs to totally kill the notion of a null and void 2019/20 – which is music to our ears.

As Liverpool fans, we understand the need for patience right now and that football must only resume when it’s safe to do so – but find the rhetoric this term should be cancelled for moral reasons by those representing clubs not doing well absolutely pathetic.

Thankfully, those shouts are getting quieter by the day.