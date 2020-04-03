‘Utter tripe’ Many angry Liverpool fans react to De Bruyne’s comments

Kevin de Bruyne got everyone talking yesterday, when joining Harry Kane in calling for a cancelled Premier League season unless we get back underway soon.

“But as a footballer, it’s not that clear cut. If you do nothing for six weeks, normally you need a pre-season of three to four weeks. If we restart immediately, everyone will be in the treatment room after a couple of games,” he said.

“That’s clearly not the intention. But there is a lot of money involved and I think that waiting too long to make a decision could cause problems for next season.

“It is not that we have a very long summer break and can just shove everything closer together. It would be a shame to stop early after such a good season, but if it avoids problems next year, it must be done.”

Many believed the Belgian was making the points based around Manchester City’s current campaign, in which they are 25 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League…

Perhaps he should’ve taken a look to his home country, who have just cancelled the season but awarded Club Brugge the title.

UEFA met yesterday and were adamant that the 2019/20 season would be finished – so we’re getting pretty tired of players coming out with this nonsense under the guide of morality when it’s really for selfish reasons.

😹 why am I not surprised — Thandolwenkosi Moyo (@thandoisaac) April 2, 2020

That’s cos he knows there’s no European football for him for two years ! — bilster77 (@billymattey) April 2, 2020

Would he be saying that if Man City were in Liverpools position 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Jason (@jasone1972) April 2, 2020

Utter tripe… no way the TV contracts won't be honoured somehow — 🅝🅔🅐🅡 🅟🅔🅡🅕🅔🅒🅣 🅟🅘🅣🅒🅗 (@NearPerfPitch) April 2, 2020

Interesting enough his home country league was ended but not voided. The leaders were awarded the title. Kev probably needs to take a look at home — Mark Saunders (@markysaunders82) April 2, 2020

76% of season completed and they want it voided. Can they guarantee next season will start on time? Absolutely not.

Will that be voided too? Finish what's started first. #PremierLeague #COVID19Pandemic — Suhas A R (@Suhas2009) April 3, 2020