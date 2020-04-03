‘Utter tripe’ Many angry Liverpool fans react to De Bruyne’s comments

Kevin de Bruyne got everyone talking yesterday, when joining Harry Kane in calling for a cancelled Premier League season unless we get back underway soon.

“But as a footballer, it’s not that clear cut. If you do nothing for six weeks, normally you need a pre-season of three to four weeks. If we restart immediately, everyone will be in the treatment room after a couple of games,” he said. 

“That’s clearly not the intention. But there is a lot of money involved and I think that waiting too long to make a decision could cause problems for next season.

“It is not that we have a very long summer break and can just shove everything closer together. It would be a shame to stop early after such a good season, but if it avoids problems next year, it must be done.”

Liverpool fans were not impressed on Twitter, and you can check out their reactions below.

Many believed the Belgian was making the points based around Manchester City’s current campaign, in which they are 25 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League…

Perhaps he should’ve taken a look to his home country, who have just cancelled the season but awarded Club Brugge the title.

UEFA met yesterday and were adamant that the 2019/20 season would be finished – so we’re getting pretty tired of players coming out with this nonsense under the guide of morality when it’s really for selfish reasons.

