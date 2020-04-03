(Video) Liverpool’s 66 PL goals this season in 10-minutes is pure football heaven

What would we do to watch Liverpool play in the Premier League this weekend…
The competition is currently suspended and all we can really do is follow appropriate lockdown guidelines – but it does no harm to remind everybody what we’re waiting for.
Liverpool have been all-conquering in the top flight this season, generating a 25 point lead at the table’s summit.
Below, you’ll see all 66 of our goals from the brilliant domestic campaign – and we sat through the LFCTV video with a smile on our faces!
The brilliance of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson… And plenty of others.
Stunning. Enjoy!
All 66 of Liverpool’s Premier League goals this season
The best nine minutes and fifty-two seconds of your day pic.twitter.com/zAp1qwFHfJ
— The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 2, 2020
COMMENTS