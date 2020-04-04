Arsenal in support of finishing the current football season ‘to maintain integrity’

Premier League juggernauts Arsenal have called for the completion of the current season as to ‘maintain the integrity’ of the competition.

The Gunners are ninth in the table, five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, and want to see the remainder of all ongoing competitions to be played out.

The competitions had previously been due to resume on April 30, but clubs were all in agreement that matches would not resume at the beginning of May.

Arsenal say, in a statement on their website, that they are in full support of the goal for all remaining domestic league and cup matches from the 2019/20 season to be played, to ‘maintain the integrity’ of each competition.

They also fully agree with the principle that any return to action will only be with the full backing of Government and when medical guidance allows.

MORE: Big list of reasons why the Premier League season won’t be voided

If you’ve spent any time on social media over the last couple of weeks – and let’s face it, you definitely have – you’ll have seen rival fans saying the Premier League season should be made ‘null and void’.

Naturally, with the sheer number of people saying this, some of us are bound to get worried, but this is purely a case of the idiots shouting louder than the voices of reason.

West Ham United’s Karren Brady and Spurs striker Harry Kane haven’t made matters easier, by slapping their opinions all over the news, but all official word seems to back up the idea of completing the season.