Jamie Carragher issues warning to Harry Kane

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has sent a warning to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, after the England captain spoke about his ambitions for the future.

The sharp shooter said last week that he could look to leave Spurs in the future, if the Londoners are unable to offer trophy-winning opportunities.

“I’ve always said it, if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it,” he told GOAL.

Now Carragher has told Kane that he has to make the move sooner than he may want, otherwise he may risk leaving it too long.

“Kane turns 27 in July. We have no idea when the next transfer window will open or next season start. If Kane does not leave soon, the situation gets trickier for him,” the Liverpool defender penned in his Telegraph column.

“When players hit 28, psychologically it makes a big difference to clubs. They see him as nearer 30, recognise there is no resale value and baulk at high valuations.”

The Evening Standard (via the Star) report that Manchester United are leading the queue for the Spurs star, and name Liverpool as a potential destination but Jurgen Klopp is aware of the huge fee that would be required to prise Kane.

To be honest, we don’t need Kane – in Roberto Firmino, we have arguably the best ‘false nine’ in the game.

A part of what makes Bobby so valuable is how selfless he is. Even though his celebrations are always eye-catching, he likes to let the stars around him shine.