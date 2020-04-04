LFC drop the ball with critical staff decision – completely going against club’s civic values

Earlier today, Liverpool announced that they would be placing non-playing staff on furlough leave.

In a statement on their website – which you can read in full here – the club confirmed that they would be turning to the UK Government to cover 80% of wages.

Last month the Reds announced that they would be paying the wages of all their staff throughout the suspension of English football, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is believed that the wages of Liverpool’s non-paying staff tot up to around £1million, as per the Echo – that means they will now be leaning on the Government to cover around £400,000pcm in wages they owe staff.

The club will be topping up the remaining 20% themselves, to be fair, but taking so much the big pot of money everyone needs to share from is such a departure from the club’s civic values.

Liverpool made a pre-tax profit of £42million and increased turnover to £533million in 2018/19 and, according to the Telegraph’s Paul Hayward, gave £43million to agents.

The Government set up this coronavirus fund for businesses that will struggle to pay their staff when there isn’t a steady influx of cash – billionaires should not take advantage.

The rest of the Premier League are more-than-likely going to follow suit, but it’s such a horrible surprise to see the Reds act so cutthroat on this one.

The suits at Anfield massively dropped the ball here, and I think they need to take a long look at themselves in the mirror and remember who they are representing.