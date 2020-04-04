LFC throw-in coach puts ‘everything straight’ following reports of flirting with Man Utd

Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark, mocked for his profession when he joined the Reds, has been thrown in hot water my UK media following comments he made 18 months after joining us.

The Mirror ran with the headline: Liverpool’s throw-in coach suggests he could join Man Utd or Tottenham next season, but it was a little misleading.

While Gronnemark did say he could join one of our rivals next season, he was simply using them as examples because of his terms of employment at Anfield.

“I don’t know, maybe I’ll be with Tottenham or Manchester United next year, as I’m not tied down as a freelancer,” he told Kicker.

“I’m just not allowed to be a direct competitor in any one season, that’s my rule. That’s why I have already turned down a top offer from England this season.”

While Gronnemark’s comments are a little misguided, we won’t think he meant he was ready to walk from the Reds at the end the season.

Having actually read the Kicker article, translated from German, it’s clear the man isn’t saying he’s going to leave Liverpool – he’s simply just explaining his current employment stats.

He even goes on to say that he worked with RB Leipzig last season for two sessions. If anything, he’s commenting on the fact that clubs don’t seem to want a permanent throw-in coach.

The man himself took to Twitter to explain his comments, as headlines from UK outlets were beginning to create an atmosphere for the coach.

“Just to put everything straight,” he tweeted. “I’m a freelancer. I make new contracts every summer. The mentioned clubs are just random to explain my position as a freelancer.

“I’m very happy at Liverpool FC. Let’s see what the future brings. Stay safe.“