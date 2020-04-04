Liverpool could be named Champions as precedent continues to be set around Europe

Liverpool have been handed a boost, in the unlikely scenario the Premier League season is abandoned amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Telegraph report that Celtic are to be named the Champions of Scotland, with the Hoops needing just eight points from the remaining six games.

In Belgium earlier this week, Club Brugge were named Champions of their league – they sat 15 points clear of second-placed Gent, with only one game remaining.

The Reds need six points from the outstanding nine fixtures – perhaps that sets a precedent for the Premier League to follow suit, if the season can’t be played out.

Ignore people pedalling the ‘null and void’ shouts

If you’ve spent any time on social media over the last few days – and let’s face it, you definitely have – you’ll have seen rival fans saying the season should be made ‘null and void’.

Naturally, with the sheer number of people saying this, some of us are bound to get worried, but this is purely a case of the idiots shouting louder than the voices of reason.

So let’s not get too wound up about the Premier League cancelling the season, as they’d have to refund Sky and BT almost £800m, probably get sued by as many as 16 clubs and UEFA may not allow them to enter teams for the 2020/21 UCL and UEL campaigns.