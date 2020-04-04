Liverpool ‘weigh up’ move for Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Werder Bremen flyer Milot Rashica, and are scouting out the Kosovo international while keeping an eye on Timo Werner.

We have been linked with a move for rising Bundesliga star Werner by countless sources, and now it seems the Reds are killing two birds with one stone by keeping an eye on other potential targets while in Germany.

Rashica is a 23-year-old attacking midfielder and winger and he reportedly had a release clause of around £35million. We’re not sure if he’s worth that money, but if Jurgen Klopp is keen on him then we’re at least intrigued.

This news comes from BILD (via the Mirror) – who claim we’re ‘weighing up’ a move for the flyer. The German outlet seem to be sharing a lot of news relating to Liverpool over the last few months, especially updated on the situation with Werner.

I find it hard to believe that Liverpool are willing to shell out close to £40million for a player who seems to be very similar to new signing Takumi Minamino.

They’re both wingers who can play across the front three, and deeper if required, but you can’t have enough depth I guess!