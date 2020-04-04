Marcos Llorente names his dog ‘Anfield’ after beating Liverpool in the Champions League

Atletio Madrid player Marcos Llorente has taken the bizarre step to name his dog ‘Anfield’ after his heroics for the Spaniards at our famous stadium four weeks ago.

The 25-year was introduced on Merseyside in extra time and dealt a double blow to the Reds to effectively finish off the game.

Roberto Firmino thought he had won us the tie with a goal early on in extra time, after some Gini Wijnaldum heroics to level the score in 90 minutes, but Atleti kept pushing and pushing and were able to capitalise on a rare error from Adrian.

Llorente scored twice, before Alvaro Morata dealt the final blow with just minutes left on the clock – but the game was already over.

The midfielder has now taken the step to name his dog after the home of Liverpool, as a way to remind him of that one game (half an hour, really) he played in 2020.

We think it’s a bit of a weird decision for the Spaniard to take, but can’t knock the lad’s taste in name – Anfield is a wonderful choice and we hope the pooch can offer some much-needed pet therapy to its owners during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

