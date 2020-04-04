(Video) A bearded Virgil van Dijk urges fans to “stay put and wait”

Virgil van Dijk, donning a new isolation-inspired beard, has urged fans to “stay put and wait” amid the restrictions in place in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre-half was talking about the soft lock-down that the UK is now under, when he also told us to take care of ourselves and our families.

The current situation we all find ourselves in puts a lot of things into perspective, and as implied by the big man, health is paramount.

