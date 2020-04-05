“Doesn’t sound like my club” – Many LFC fans react after club make shocking staff decision

Many Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their concerns over the club placing non-playing staff on furlough leave.

In a statement on their website – which you can read in full here – the club confirmed that they would be turning to the UK Government to cover 80% of wages.

Last month the Reds announced that they would be paying the wages of all their staff throughout the suspension of English football, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but all that good may have been somewhat undone by the club’s latest move.

The Government set up the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme for businesses that will struggle to pay their staff when there isn’t a steady influx of cash – billionaires should not take advantage.

The rest of the Premier League are more-than-likely going to follow suit, but given the roots of our club it’s such a horrible surprise to see the Reds act so cutthroat.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter, in good numbers, to express their concerns over the club placing non-playing staff on furlough leave – and it’s fair to say we’re almost all in agreement on this one.

Here are some of the message we saw that struck a chord with us:

