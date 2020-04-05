“Doesn’t sound like my club” – Many LFC fans react after club make shocking staff decision

Many Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their concerns over the club placing non-playing staff on furlough leave.

In a statement on their website – which you can read in full here – the club confirmed that they would be turning to the UK Government to cover 80% of wages.

Last month the Reds announced that they would be paying the wages of all their staff throughout the suspension of English football, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but all that good may have been somewhat undone by the club’s latest move.

The Government set up the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme for businesses that will struggle to pay their staff when there isn’t a steady influx of cash – billionaires should not take advantage.

The rest of the Premier League are more-than-likely going to follow suit, but given the roots of our club it’s such a horrible surprise to see the Reds act so cutthroat.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter, in good numbers, to express their concerns over the club placing non-playing staff on furlough leave – and it’s fair to say we’re almost all in agreement on this one.

Here are some of the message we saw that struck a chord with us:

Liverpool have dropped the ball here. Club is making millions and owners are rolling in it. It’s shite form from FSG. — Jordan A Chamberlain (@Jordan_AC90) April 4, 2020

I expect better from @LFC. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme isn't for the mega-rich to take advantage. It's for the vulnerable to survive. Their decision goes against our civic values completely. — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) April 4, 2020

Clubs are saving £1m to £1.5m by doing this, I genuinely don’t understand why. https://t.co/MCfI3jv5tS — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 4, 2020

Liverpool shouldn’t be using government money to pay staff wages. The employees won’t be any worse off, but it’s not a good look at all for a hugely profitable club to be doing that. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) April 4, 2020

Do not agree with this. We're better than that. — Rob Rogers (@RobRogers94) April 4, 2020

It’s pathetic tbh, FSG are so greedy. These staff are what are helping get the club back to top level, pay them all the money from our own funds. — George 🔴 (@SeventySixRole) April 4, 2020

Absolutely shambolic that you’re relying on the Government to pay 80% of the staff’s wages. Expected better. — Nasir (@LFCNasir) April 4, 2020

Relying on the government to pay 80% of your staffs wages is a disgrace when you are earning so much money

The scheme is for companies who are struggling with cash flow — Gerry (@ATW1062) April 4, 2020

@PeterMooreLFC if I am reading this right and Govt are paying 80% then that is absolutely shameful from LFC. As a lifelong supporter I am embarrassed that my club who are one of the richest in the world are using this scheme. Please have a rethink as it does not reflect well 😔 — Wannabe (@Wannabe_Biker46) April 4, 2020