Football analyst nails it on top-flight clubs furloughing non-playing staff

Liverpool have announced this weekend that they will be placing non-playing staff on furlough leave, and The Athletic claim the Reds won’t be the only club to do this.

In a statement on their website – which you can read in full here – LFC confirmed that they would be turning to the UK Government to cover 80% of wages.

There has been loads of reaction to this decision on social media, but one of the most spot-on Tweets we’ve seen comes from football analyst Dan Kennett.

Best known by Liverpool fans for his work with Anfield Index, he took to Twitter to make a comparison of what the club pays two of its senior players and the salary of all non-playing staff.

The primary reason that the furloughing of non playing staff by LFC and other clubs is so repugnant to so many is that the players are still getting full pay. LFC's entire non playing staff payroll is about the same as VVD+TAA'S annual salary. — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) April 4, 2020

According to Kennett, the club are able to pay the wages of the players with no qualms, while also asking the UK Government for help to pay the non-playing staff – with reference to Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s annual salary being about the same as the entire non-playing workforce.

The suits at Anfield massively dropped the ball on this one, and I think they need to take a long look at themselves in the mirror and remember who they are representing. Liverpool and socialism go together, and if you fail to recognise that then I’m not sure what to tell you.