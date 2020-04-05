“I’m not feeling like family” – LFC staff left heartbroken by club’s shocking decision

“I’m not feeling like family” – LFC staff left heartbroken by club’s shocking decision

Liverpool have announced this weekend that they will be placing non-playing staff on furlough leave, and one member of staff has spoken out against the club.

In a statement on their website – which you can read in full here – the Reds confirmed that they would be turning to the UK Government to cover 80% of wages.

A member of LFC’s staff, who wishes to remain anonymous told the BBC (via the Mirror) that they don’t feel like ‘family’ – as the club would like you to believe.

MORE: LFC drop the ball with critical staff decision – completely going against club’s civic values

The club call their staff their family – I’m not feeling like a family member,they said. “Why is a club that turns over £100m using a government scheme for its staff when other businesses are more in need of it?

I feel disappointed and I’m feeling that this government scheme could be used by businesses in trouble.

Right. I’m not daft. I understand that this anonymous person may not actually work for the club and may be speaking out to kick Liverpool while they’re an easy target, but I completely agree with what’s been said:

The rest of the Premier League are more-than-likely going to follow suit, but it’s such a horrible surprise to see the Reds act so cutthroat on this one.

The suits at Anfield massively dropped the ball here, and I think they need to take a long look at themselves in the mirror and remember who they are representing.

