“I’m not feeling like family” – LFC staff left heartbroken by club’s shocking decision

Liverpool have announced this weekend that they will be placing non-playing staff on furlough leave, and one member of staff has spoken out against the club.

In a statement on their website – which you can read in full here – the Reds confirmed that they would be turning to the UK Government to cover 80% of wages.

A member of LFC’s staff, who wishes to remain anonymous told the BBC (via the Mirror) that they don’t feel like ‘family’ – as the club would like you to believe.

MORE: LFC drop the ball with critical staff decision – completely going against club’s civic values

“The club call their staff their family – I’m not feeling like a family member,” they said. “Why is a club that turns over £100m using a government scheme for its staff when other businesses are more in need of it?

“I feel disappointed and I’m feeling that this government scheme could be used by businesses in trouble.”

Right. I’m not daft. I understand that this anonymous person may not actually work for the club and may be speaking out to kick Liverpool while they’re an easy target, but I completely agree with what’s been said:

I expect better from @LFC. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme isn't for the mega-rich to take advantage. It's for the vulnerable to survive. Their decision goes against our civic values completely. — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) April 4, 2020

The rest of the Premier League are more-than-likely going to follow suit, but it’s such a horrible surprise to see the Reds act so cutthroat on this one.

The suits at Anfield massively dropped the ball here, and I think they need to take a long look at themselves in the mirror and remember who they are representing.