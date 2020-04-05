Jurgen Klopp ‘in love’ with Real Madrid target Boubakary Soumare – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, but will face competition from fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United and L Liga giants Real Madrid.

Team Talk report that the Magpies have been keen on the Frenchman for some time, and refuse to ‘throw in the towel’ because the Reds are now in the picture.

Los Blancos are also interested in the midfielder, according to SPORT, and it could cost Soumare’s new club as much as £35million to secure his signature.

The same report states that Jurgen Klopp is ‘in love’ with the Lille star and could ask Liverpool to scupper the Spaniard’s plans this summer.

Realistically speaking, moving to a club like Newcastle before making the jump to one of Europe’s elite could make a lot of sense for the Frenchman – just look at Gini Wijnaldum.

The expectations of Liverpool or Real Madrid could prove to be too much for the lad, but the celebrity of either club may also be enough to catch his eye.

The 21-year-old has made a name for himself in Ligue 1, after moving from PSG’s youth team, but he certainly wouldn’t be guaranteed a place in the starting XI at Anfield.