Liverpool players left ‘frustrated’ by club’s decision to furlough staff – report

Liverpool have announced this weekend that they will be placing non-playing staff on furlough leave.

In a statement on their website – which you can read in full here – the club confirmed that they would be turning to the UK Government to cover 80% of wages.

The Athletic report that this has ‘frustrated’ the Liverpool players, as captain Jordan Henderson was receiving plaudits for their actions in sorting out a fund for the NHS with other Premier League captains.

MORE: Jordan Henderson sorting a multimillion Premier League COVID-19 fund for the NHS

Last month the Reds announced that they would be paying the wages of all their staff throughout the suspension of English football, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the goodwill that was surrounding the club has now vanished, as they’ve acted in a way that goes against our civic values completely.

The rest of the Premier League are more-than-likely going to follow suit, but it’s such a horrible surprise to see Liverpool act so cutthroat on this one.

The suits at Anfield massively dropped the ball here, and I think they need to take a long look at themselves in the mirror and remember who they are representing.