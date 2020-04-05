“Nobody was going to catch them” – Former Man Utd star Berbatov admits LFC deserve title

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that Liverpool “deserve” to win the Premier League title, amid uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Devils cult hero believes we deserve to be named Champions, even with fixtures still to be played because “nobody was going to” catch us.

“People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them,” the Bulgarian told Betfair (via the Mirror).

“With the way they play their games, the football they produced and how far they are in front, they fully deserve the title this season.

“It’s so strange, and it will be unfair on Liverpool if the season is voided, they will be so disappointed.”

It’s nice to see that sense prevails with some, as Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne had not long explained how he doesn’t see the benefit in carrying on the season.

I think ‘Arry may have forgotten that’ll also wipe his goals from this the 2019/20 season too. And if De Bruyne was to win the PFA Player of the Year award, I suppose he’d give that back?

It’s daft – the majority of the season has been played out, and it’s entirely possible – and some may even say likely – we’ll get the remaining fixtures played out eventually (when safe).

And if not, with the current table as a strong note, the FA, EFL and Premier League can surely come to an agreement on who should be awarded what – as had been done in Belgium.