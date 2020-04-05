(Video) Alexander-Arnold explains how football helped him at school

In an exclusive mini-documentary, Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained how football helped him during his days at school.

Growing up in West Derby, the defender said that if he attended school every day it meant he could play football every day too.

Trent said that he had his “head screwed on” when he was younger, before it become clear he’d become a professional player, and he didn’t know what he was going to do.

It’s a fantastic message for young lads all around the world to heed – get yourself to school and play more football with your friends and with the school teams.

Take a watch of the video below (via Rubi Deschamps) and skip to 1:00: