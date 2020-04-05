(Video) Jamie Carragher explains what makes Virgil van Dijk so impossibly good

Jamie Carragher and Geoff Shreeves have had to do the latest episode of Sky Sports’ ‘Off Script’ from home, and the Liverpool legend was quizzed about some funny comments on social media.

Virgil van Dijk ran a Q&A last week and Carra asked if there was a former Reds defender from the Premier League era he based his game on.

The No.4 hit back and said yes, Sami Hyppia, and Twitter had a field day. It turns out Geoff also enjoyed the content, as he asked Jamie about this.

Carragher went on to chat about how young footballers look at the current stars of the game, and admitted that there are things van Dijk does that other players simply can’t compete with.

Using himself as an example, he said it’d be hard to be so dominant in the air as big Virg.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports) and skip to 4:00: