(Video) Marcus Mumford performs YNWA on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Marcus Mumford, the lead singer of folk rock band Mumford & Sons, released a cover of Liverpool FC’s iconic anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ last month.

With all profits going to the Grenfell Foundation and Warchild UK, Marcus has confirmed that this version of YNWA may end up being in Jason Sudeikis’ unreleased TV show ‘Ted Lasso’.

But there has been a decision to release the song now, considering what’s going on in the United Kingdom – and beyond – at the moment, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumford has now performed his take on the legendary anthem for Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in the US – and it’s brilliant.

Take a watch of the video below: