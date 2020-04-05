(Video) This highlights reel reminds you why LFC will be deserved PL Champions

Liverpool sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table – and we’ve been there for … a while.

All football in England is still suspended for the foreseeable future, but all signs point to the Reds eventually getting their hands on the trophy that’s evaded us for 30 years.

MORE: Big list of reasons why the Premier League season won’t be voided

When we are crowned Champions of England, it will be thoroughly deserved – and Liverpool fan ‘Anfield Legend‘ has uploaded a brilliant compilation to YouTube.

The video shows every single goal we’ve scored in the ongoing campaign, and serves to remind you that we will be deserved winners of the title (whenever that may be).

Take a watch of the video below: