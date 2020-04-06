Griezmann comments push Coutinho closer to Chelsea

Antoine Griezmann has hinted strongly that Coutinho will be offloaded permanently in the summer from Barcelona, by publicly requesting the Brazilian’s shirt number.

Coutinho was awarded the no.7 at Barca, but following a poor 18 months at Camp Nou, was sent to Bayern Munich for the campaign. In Germany, it would be fair to say he hasn’t sufficiently impressed either and will not be signed permanently by the Bavarian giants.

“I would like to get the number seven shirt again,” Griezmann said during a live Twitch stream, cited in the Standard, who claim Chelsea are keen on our former no.10 as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho – whenever the transfer window opens.

EOTK understands that Coutinho’s first choice is a return to Anfield, where he can again work under the man who made his great, Jurgen Klopp – but Liverpool are not interested in re-signing the once-adored playmaker.

Coutinho’s tale is a precautionary one. Klopp warned him that elsewhere he’d just be another player and at Liverpool, he’d be a hero – but sadly, Phil decided to taint his legacy by forcing an exit.

In his absence, we’ve become the best team in the world and his stock has dropped.