‘He should hand back his wages, then’ Many LFC fans react on social media to Luke Shaw’s void comments

Luke Shaw yesterday joined Harry Kane and Kevin de Bruyne in suggesting this season should be voided if we can’t finish it…

But, this is completely ignoring the fact that the authorities have already decided to finish the campaign and that plans are being drawn up to complete the 92 remaining fixtures behind closed doors.

We published an article on Shaw’s comments earlier and it would be fair to say there was a big response – and we’ve included the reaction below.

At best, it’s a lazy and unhelpful analysis of the current situation to say, ‘just scrap it,’ and at worse, it’s a nasty attempt to use the pandemic for personal advantage.

If we void this season, football clubs will go out of business. Nine months of football history will be expunged and the game’s integrity will be gone. It’s not going to happen. Football will return and comments like these will look all the more ridiculous.

Not the ‘Sharpest tool in the box’ are we LUKE? — ⭐️⭐️⭐️ANDY JOHNSTON⭐️⭐️⭐️🏆 (@andyj2859) April 6, 2020

If that Feckin eejit wants that to happen then Manure would be in the Europa league again next season. — Paul Hannigan (@76Hangman) April 6, 2020

Well then he should hand back all his wages and bonuses. — Martin Proffitt™ (@MartinProffitt) April 6, 2020

Strange how Karren Brady at West Ham also wanted the season scrapped. Where are West Ham in the table, Karren? — The Square Root of Sweet FA #IVotedLabour #GTTO (@gddik) April 6, 2020

And FIFA just extended the season indefinitely, why would they void it!? — Daniel (@Daniel1_5_) April 6, 2020