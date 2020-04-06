Huge news: PL in ‘advanced talks with government’ over earlier than expected return

Good morning, Reds. We hope you’re all well this Monday – which in truth feels like every other day right now for the quarantined millions.

Last night, the excellent Dave Maddock broke a massive story in the Mirror, which claims the Premier League is expected to return in June following progressive talks with the government…

Many had assumed football of any type would be an impossibility in just two months’ time, with the country currently on lockdown, but the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to peak in the coming weeks – so will theoretically be on the downturn by the summer.

Maddock says all the games are likely to be televised, with matches even being shown live on terrestrial TV.

Obviously, all will be played behind closed doors in controlled, sterilised environments – and there is an acceptance that if the crisis worsens – the Premier League season will take a backseat and be delayed further.

But at least for Liverpool fans this means the season will be completed and we’ll get to see Jordan Henderson lift no.19 – even if the fact it’ll be in front of an empty stadium (or a training pitch) is pretty sad.