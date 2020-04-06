Klopp & Moyes first PL managers willing to take pay-cuts

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and West Ham’s David Moyes are the two first managers in the Premier League to indicate a willingness to take a cut in their salaries, reports the Daily Mail.

Matt Hughes writes ‘There is an acceptance of the need to make cuts within the 30 per cent limit recommended by the Premier League,’ and has put forward Klopp as the most accepting of this financial reality…

The prospective wage cut to players is an increasingly murky discussion, as Jordan Henderson is among captains trying to donate a large portion of their salaries to the NHS rather than reimburse clubs, says the Independent.

Liverpool have been rightly slammed by nearly everybody, our own fans included, for deciding to furlough non-playing staff and allow the government to pay 80% of their wages – just weeks after announcing £43m profits for the year.

The timing of this was fairly grim, especially following Klopp’s excellent speeches on the COVID-19 pandemic and the manner in which Henderson and James Milner have led the charge for an NHS donation.

Knowing Klopp, he’ll probably take a pay cut for the owners but also donate to the NHS as well.