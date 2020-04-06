LFC’s horrible Furlough decision was made in ‘Bloomsbury & Boston’ & has created in-club divide

How could Liverpool’s players and management be let down so badly by their employers?

Why is a club doing financially better than every other in the country right now choosing to use tax payer money instead of forking out around £1.5m – chicken feed to a business that turned over £42m pre-tax profits last year?

Right now, the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner are liaising with other Premier League captains in order to organise a cash donation to the NHS…

As Melissa Reddy points out in her piece on the matter, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, Mo Salah and other payers who’ve chosen to remain nameless, have made sizeable charitable donations to various causes since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped football.

But Liverpool’s shocking decision at boardroom level – in ‘Bloomsbury [the club’s London office] and Boston’ have undone all that good work.

Now, critics will simply point to the furlough decision whenever our club is mentioned, which must be mightily frustrating to management and playing staff who’ve behaved in an exemplary manner.

Jurgen Klopp’s speeches on what to do in the situation went viral worldwide, with many wishing we had such an eloquent, sensible speaker as prime minister.

It wasn’t long ago that CEO Peter Moore was lauding the club’s socialist values, either.

We’re hoping – really hoping – that after seeing the backlash, the club reverts its decision. It won’t completely negate the harm it’s done, but it will help.

Back when FSG hiked ticket prices, there was an Anfield walkout and they apologised – bringing them down again.

Something like this is now a necessity.