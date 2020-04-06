Liverpool reverse furlough decision and say, ‘We are truly sorry’

We were expecting Liverpool to reverse their decision to furlough non-playing staff on the government’s job retention scheme, but not quite this quickly!

This evening, the club released a statement apologising for the decision and subsequent backlash it received.

We’ve included a section of Peter Moore’s letter, here:

Allowing for perspective in these unprecedented and harrowing times, it is important to address an issue we, as an organisation, have been involved in since the weekend.

We have consulted with a range of key stakeholders as part of a process aimed at achieving the best possible outcome for all concerned. A range of possible scenarios were considered, including but not restricted to: applying to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which pays 80 per cent of salary and guaranteeing the 20 per cent payment; applying to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme with a guarantee to reimburse monies received at a later date; and, thirdly, finding an alternative means to cover our furlough costs.

It is as a direct result of this extensive consultation and our own internal deliberations at various levels throughout the club that we have opted to find alternative means despite our eligibility to apply for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week to announce that we intended to apply to the Coronavirus Retention Scheme and furlough staff due to the suspension of the Premier League football calendar, and are truly sorry for that.

Our intentions were, and still are, to ensure the entire workforce is given as much protection as possible from redundancy and/or loss of earnings during this unprecedented period.

We are therefore committed to finding alternative ways to operate while there are no football matches being played that ensures we are not applying for the government relief scheme.

We would like to acknowledge the great army of staff and casual workers who work tirelessly to ensure Liverpool is a club that operates to the highest of standards.

This is good news. The club dropped the ball with the decision, and this classy letter should act as an apology we can forgive fairly quickly.

They did the same following their decision to hike ticket prices in 2016. Without fans, Liverpool is not the same bastion of strength and both owners and chairman know that.

Later in Moore’s letter, he reminds football fans that the COVID-19 pandemic is going to seriously financially affect the club.

This is the staunch truth when wages remain the same but there are no incomings.

We don’t know what the new plan will be for paying the staff not currently working, but the fact remains it’s within the club’s financial capacity.

This is great news. We’ll sleep easier tonight. Well done Liverpool on the quick reverseal.