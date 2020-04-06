Liverpool to respond to fans on Furlough issue following Spirit of Shankly letter

Liverpool will not remain silent on their decision to furlough staff and allow the tax payer to fork out for 80% of wages, the Echo claims.

Over the past few days, the backlash has been enormous – with multiple former players and millions of fans outraged by the choice that is in direct opposition to the values FSG have tried to peddle in the name of Liverpool.

The report says that following a letter from the Spirit of Shankly fan group, the club will address the questions put forward regarding the issue. They were:

Are you implementing the government’s furlough scheme?

How many staff are affected?

What are the roles of staff affected?

What contracts do they hold?

Are any staff not included and are being released?

How long is the furlough request for?

Why was the decision taken?

How was that decision reached?

Who made the decision?

Were any other solutions considered and if so, what were they? Why were they dismissed?

If not, why were no other solutions considered? (We understand for example that income streams such as LFCTV subscriptions, online sales etc remain in place)

What is the expected cost to the club and the taxpayer for the duration of the furlough?

It is our expectation that the powers that be may well reverse their decision and stump up the wages by themselves.

In 2016, when they were slammed for a ticket hike, fans walked out of Anfield and a few days later, ticket priced were cut…

The PR storm which landed at the club’s door this weekend just gone was entirely their fault, and the £1.5m odd in wages they were trying to save is not much in terms of the damage done by the furloughing decision.