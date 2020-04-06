PL captains, led by Henderson, angry at wage deferrals and want all money going to NHS

A few days back, we were alerted of the heartwarming news that Jordan Henderson was the leader in discussions between Premier League captains about getting players of the country’s top 20 clubs to donate a huge chunk of their salaries to the NHS and related causes.

We were massively proud to hear of Hendo’s part in this, but at the start of this week, it’s all tuned sour.

Miguel Delaney of the Independent has claimed the captains in this WhatsApp group are outraged by Liverpool’s decision to furlough non-playing staff and receive a government handout – and want to make sure any upcoming pay-cut goes directly to help fight COVID-19 and not to ease the burden of the multiple billionaire owners – who’ve come under far less pressure for financial aid than the players themselves.

Matt Hancock, the secretary of state for health and social care, recently made another idiotic suggestion that Premier League footballers must do more – casually ignoring the multiple billionaire CEOS and high-end non-sporting companies who dodge tax, live off-shore and appear to getting away with their lack of help scot-free.

PL owners are adamant that they’ll be in in big financial trouble unless players agree to pay cuts, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the end of this season – but according to Delaney – the angry, untrusting players have no plans to budge right now.