RB Leipzig star the best of the bunch for Liverpool?

Liverpool will undoubtedly head into the next Premier League campaign as the team everyone else in the division will want to beat.

That special status is always reserved for the champions from the previous season and the Reds will be no different in that respect.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side still need a handful of points to claim the 2019/20 title, no-one can deny that they have been the standout team throughout the season.

However, with both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane likely to play in the Africa Cup of Nations next year, the Liverpool manager can’t afford to rest on his laurels.

Adding another quality forward into the mix would be a statement of intent, so read on as we assess three possible candidates.

Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona

The club has been strongly linked with a move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, although the £80 million transfer fee could be a stumbling block.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Barca are ready to offload the French winger after his failure to establish himself at the Nou Camp.

Dembele has been out of action after suffering a thigh injury against Borussia Dortmund in the group stage of the Champions League back in November.

The 22-year-old’s attitude has regularly been called into question during his time in Spain and at £80m he may prove to be too much of a gamble for Klopp.

Timo Werner – RB Leipzig

Werner has already said that he feels his style of play would be suited to Liverpool and his assessment is probably spot on.

The German international forward has scored 27 goals in 36 appearances for RB Leipzig this term to highlight his quality in front of goal.

Werner has a release clause of around £50m, although it is understood that this is due to expire at the end of April.

Given the inflated state of the transfer market that fee represents great value and it would be no surprise to see Liverpool exploit the situation.

His ability to play across the front line makes him an attractive proposition and his addition would be a major boost to the club.

Adama Traore – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Traore has improved massively this season and he has started to show why Wolves paid Middlesbrough £18m to secure his services.

The 24-year-old had previously struggled for consistency, but his performances are now drawing admiring glances from other clubs.

Klopp was full of praise for Traore after the winger picked up the man of the match award when the two sides met at Molineux back in January.

Liverpool are believed to be monitoring Traore’s progress, but a rumoured £75m price tag may be enough to put them off.

Wolves are unlikely to allow Traore leave the club cheaply and it would be a surprise if he ended up at Anfield this summer.