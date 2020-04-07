Brilliant Twitter thread on Jordan Henderson being boss goes viral – and it’s spot on

Jordan Henderson is one of the best midfielders in world football.

You know, a couple of years ago that’d have been a statement many would have laughed at.

And I’m sure there are still people who still refuse to recognise the Liverpool captain for the player he is.

But what a player he is.

It’s easy to forget he was a part of the 2011/12 squad that won the League Cup, especially when the skipper has lifted the Champions League trophy, Super Cup and Club World Cup above his head in the last 12 months.

Henderson always knew he needed to win silverware with the Reds to be a big player for us – and he’s certainly gone on to achieve that.

But don’t just take my word for it. GOAL run a series on their Twitter account in which they focus on one player and share a load of good stuff about them.

If it wasn’t already obvious, our No.14 is the latest to receive the treatment – and the thread is pure joy to go though.

From a few words from Steven Gerrard, a clip of our Mackem lifting ol’ big ears in Madrid and a shout for him to win the Premier League’s Player of the Year award, it’s got everything.

Take a whiff of the #content below:

Not many players get to lift the Champions League trophy as club captain 🔴🏆pic.twitter.com/vBcByw7tmA — Goal (@goal) April 7, 2020

Jordan Henderson can do a bit of everything 💪pic.twitter.com/oWdt4t7Ue0 — Goal (@goal) April 7, 2020