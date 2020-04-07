FIFA to extend season ‘indefinitely’ – giving Premier League power to end campaign how they want

FIFA are set to extend the 2019/20 football season ‘indefinitely’, as reported by The Athletic, which will give the Premier League the power to end the current campaign when and how they see fit.

The same report claims that this news should be made official before Thursday this week.

The football governing body’s decision means the likelihood of any top-flight division opting for a ‘null and void’ season has been dramatically reduced.

If the Premier League voided the current season, they’d have to refund Sky and BT almost £800m, probably get sued by as many as 16 clubs and UEFA may not allow them to enter teams for the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League campaigns.

Last month, it was reported that the Premier League are prepared to extend the season beyond June, when it normally is required to be concluded, to buy itself some time to reschedule fixtures.

This means that, as it stands, should the situation improve and resuming playing be right and prudent enough, Liverpool will be able to complete the season and win the title.

Whether or not supporters will be able to attend any rescheduled fixtures remains a question.