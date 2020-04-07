Liverpool ‘have held talks’ with Valencia for Ferran Torres at bargain price

Liverpool are legitimately interested in Valencia winger Ferran Torres, as has been confirmed by trustworthy Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock.

But reports in Germany are now suggesting that we’ve started talking to the La Liga giants over a potential move for the attacker.

SPORT1 claim Liverpool ‘have held talks’ for Ferran and are hoping to scoop him up for a fee just over £30million – a ridiculous cut-down from his £100million release clause.

Der #FCBayern ist aktuell keine heiße Spur – noch. #LiverpoolFC hat ein Auge auf Ferran #Torres geworfen. Gespräche zwischen beiden Seiten wurden bereits geführt. Kostenpunkt: Über 30 Mio Euro. Europäische Top-Klubs sind dran. Er will wechseln. @SPORT1 https://t.co/5BZpYA0AiL — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 6, 2020

The Spaniard’s contract with the Valencians runs out in 2021, so he’ll be available on a free next summer, and SPORT1 claim it’s unlikely he’ll be signing an extension.

If reports are to be believed, the Reds are prepared to offer the La Liga outfit something so they don’t lose one of their star assets for nothing.

Torres usually plays on the right-wing in a 4-4-2 for his club, but he’s also featured centrally and and on the left – which is the kind of versatility Jurgen Klopp demands of his attackers.

There’s not much for the club’s backroom staff to be doing now, bar discussing potential targets and trying to shape future squads – so we imagine there’ll be plenty of chat regarding the next window and our targets going forward.